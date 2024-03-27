DeBrincat recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.
With the Red Wings down 1-0 in the second period, DeBrincat gave his team some life on wrister to beat netminder Charlie Lindgren. DeBrincat added an assist, two shots and an even rating in 18:47 of ice time. After a six-game scoreless drought to start March, he now has five points in his past four games. Fantasy managers may want to consider picking up DeBrincat for his point production down the stretch.
