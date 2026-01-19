DeBrincat scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

DeBrincat helped out on a James van Riemsdyk goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner himself 36 seconds into overtime. With six goals and six assists over nine games in January, DeBrincat is locked in as one of the Red Wings' best scorers. He's up to 26 goals, 52 points, 174 shots and a plus-4 rating over 50 appearances.