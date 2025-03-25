DeBrincat recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, one hit, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

DeBrincat did a good job of filling out the stat sheet in this win, and he continued his solid stretch of play with another goal -- his fourth over his last six appearances. The 27-year-old has been one of the Red Wings' best players since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break, tallying 15 points (nine goals, six assists) over his last 15 outings.