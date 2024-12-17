Lyon (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup in Wednesday's home game against Philadelphia, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon will be an option following a nine-game absence, but Detroit hasn't decided who will start against the Flyers. Cam Talbot (lower body) remains unavailable, and Ville Husso is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto. Lyon has a 4-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage through nine appearances this season.