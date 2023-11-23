Lyon stopped all 16 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The ice was tilted all night, as the Red Wings finished with a 28-16 edge in shots. Detroit spotted Lyon a 3-0 lead with three goals over a 1:12 span in the first period, and New Jersey didn't push back much after that point as Lyon cruised to his first win of the season and second career shutout. Lyon will hope that this strong effort earns him more playing time at the expense of Ville Husso or James Reimer.