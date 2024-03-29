Lyon will patrol the visiting crease in Florida on Saturday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, going 0-8-1 witha 3.93 GAA and an .867 save percentage. He has lost his status as the Red Wings' No. 1 goaltender to James Reimer. Lyon is 18-16-2 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. He will have a tough matchup versus Florida, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 97 points, 18 ahead of the ninth place Red Wings.