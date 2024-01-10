Lyon will tend the twine at home versus Edmonton on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon is 4-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage in his last five contests. The 31-year-old netminder will be making his sixth straight appearance in the crease after James Reimer was relegated to the backup role after giving up five or more goals in three straight contests. The Red Wings have a back-to-back against the Kings and Leafs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which should see Lyon and Reimer split the workload.