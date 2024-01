Lyon stopped 30 shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The 31-year-old was the busier netminder, as Detroit was out-shot 30-17 on the night, but Lyon had an answer for everything Philly fired at him. The shutout was his second of the season, with the other coming against the Devils on Nov. 22. Through 10 outings in January, Lyon has gone 7-2-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .926 save percentage as he tightens his hold on the top job for the Wings.