Lyon stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final two tallies were scored into an empty net. The 31-year-old netminder hasn't looked great since returning from an upper-body injury, allowing seven goals on 59 shots over the last two games, but with Ville Husso (lower body) still sidelined and James Reimer fighting the puck (4.76 GAA in December), Lyon figures to see a starter's workload in the crease for Detroit.