Lyon made 32 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Florida grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Lyon slammed the door shut the rest of the way. The 31-year-old netminder has yet to take a regulation loss in January, going 5-0-1 in six starts with a 2.62 GAA and .927 save percentage, and Lyon has a firm hold for the moment on the No. 1 job in the Detroit crease.