Lyon (upper body) is listed as week-to-week, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon was injured in the second period of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia. "I'm feeling pretty good today and I'm optimistic I'll skate sooner rather than later," he told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Monday. During Lyon's absence, Detroit could rotate starts between Ville Husso and James Reimer. Husso will be between the pipes for Monday's contest against the Ducks.