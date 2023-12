Lyon turned aside 34 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Lukas Reichel beat him on the power play early in the first period, but Lyon shut the door the rest of the way as the Red Wings' offense took over. The 30-year-old netminder has started three of the last five games and won them all while allowing only two total goals, and Lyon appears to be working his way into a timeshare with Ville Husso -- leaving James Reimer as the odd man out in the crease for Detroit.