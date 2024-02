Lyon made 18 saves in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.

Detroit grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, and while Lyon wasn't at his sharpest, he didn't need to be. The 31-year-old netminder has won four straight starts, and over his last 10 outings Lyon sports a 7-2-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and .904 save percentage.