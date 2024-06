Lyon suffered a cut finger at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in May, per Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside.

Lyon was representing the United States in Czechia. He will not require surgery and is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp in September. Lyon will battle Ville Husso for the top job with the Red Wings in 2024-25 -- Lyon went 21-18-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 44 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.