Lyon set aside 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3, preseason overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lyon, who is competing with veteran James Riemer for the No. 2 roster spot in Detroit's goal, played the entire game with Toronto dressing most of its regulars, ultimately earning praise from Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. "Big saves and doesn't seem to be vulnerable to a soft goal," Lalonde said of Lyon. "You have to earn your goals against him, that's all you ask for of a goalie. He's had a solid camp." Lyon has a 16-11-5 record, 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage between career stops in Philadelphia, Carolina and Florida.