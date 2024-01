Lyon will face the Lightning at home Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon has allowed three or fewer goals in eight consecutive appearances. During that span, he's gone 5-2-1 with a strong .918 save percentage. The 31-year-old has now started 10 of Detroit's last 11 games. On the year, Lyon is 10-5-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA through 16 games.