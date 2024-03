Lyon allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Lyon has lost his last six starts, struggling to an .855 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder falls to 18-14-2 with a .904 save percentage and 3.03 GAA on the season. Lyon has continued to see the bulk of starts for Detroit, though the Wings could turn to James Reimer on Saturday as they try to snap a seven-game losing skid at home versus the Sabres.