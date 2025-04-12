Lyon stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Lyon was beaten once in each period, and at one point the Lightning held a 3-2 lead midway through the final frame, but the Red Wings responded to secure the win. This means Lyon recorded a victory for the first time since March 24, when he stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 5-1 win over Utah. Lyon's results haven't been very impressive, though. He's gone 3-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a less-than-inspiring .863 save percentage over his seven appearances since the 4 Nations break.