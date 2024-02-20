Lyon made 38 saves on 41 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken on Monday.

The Kraken fired double-digit shots at Lyon in each period in regulation, but he was up to the task to keep his team in the game throughout. It took 15 shots and a power play for Seattle to get on the board when Jared McCann wired a slap shot into the back of the net. McCann added another goal in the second period and then Jaden Schwartz got the game-tying goal in the third. The game went into overtime when Ben Chiarot ended it on a wrister for a Detroit win. Lyon finished the game with a solid .927 save percentage, his best mark in five games, which was good enough for his second win in that span. The Red Wings face the Avalanche at home Thursday.