Lyon stopped 16 of 17 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Lyon guarded the Red Wings' crease for the first time since March 6 despite not being announced as the starter, as he replaced Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) in the first period. Lyon should be in line to see a heavier workload in case Mrazek is set for a spell on the sidelines, and Cam Talbot is also on the roster as another goaltending option. Lyon has made four appearances since the 4 Nations break, going 2-2-0 with a 2.78 GAA and an .883 save percentage.