Lyon is expected to start at home against the Rangers on Friday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon has a 19-16-4 record, 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage in 39 outings in 2023-24. He saved 34 of 36 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday. Although he got the win, the Lightning are a tough adversary, and the Rangers should be similarly challenging -- New York ranks seventh offensively with 3.41 goals per game.