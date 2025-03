Lyon is set to start at home against Utah on Thursday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots Tuesday, but Detroit didn't support him offensively, and the result was a 2-1 loss to Carolina. He's 11-7-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 24 outings this campaign. Utah is tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.80.