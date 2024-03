Lyon is set to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon will attempt to rebound after surrendering at least three goals in each of his last three starts. He's 18-10-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. The Avalanche, who led the league with 3.65 goals per game, will be a difficult opponent for Lyon.