Lyon will protect the home net Saturday against the Kings, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon is coming off a 44-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He has a posted a record of 8-4-1 this season with a 2.54 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Lyon made 40 stops in a 4-3 shootout win over the Kings on Jan 4. LA is tied for 11th in the league this campaign with 3.29 goals per contest.