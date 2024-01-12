Lyon allowed three goals on 47 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.

The Oilers outshot the Red Wings 47-17, so Lyon was far busier than Calvin Pickard on the night. Edmonton could not slip the puck past Lyon until their 37th shot on net by a Connor McDavid breakaway goal to tie the game up 1-1 in the third period. Detroit eventually ended up in the loss column after Darnell Nurse scored in overtime on the only shot in the extra period. Lyon has been a workhorse for the Red Wings, starting in six consecutive games for them with four wins during that span.