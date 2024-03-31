Lyon stopped 36 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 31-year-old netminder was beaten twice by Aleksander Barkov in the third period and once by Sam Reinhart in the shootout, but that was enough to hand Detroit a tough loss. Lyon went the entire month of March without picking up a win, going 0-8-2 over his last 10 outings with a 4.04 GAA and .881 save percentage, and his late-season swoon may end up costing the Red Wings a playoff berth -- they sit two points back of the Flyers for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.