Lyon stopped 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Two of the pucks that beat him were the result of tip-ins, while the third came on a Brady Tkachuk breakaway after Moritz Seider blew a tire trying to get back on defense. Lyon heads into the All-Star break having gone 8-2-2 in January with a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage, and the 31-year-old has a tight grip on the starting job in the Detroit crease.