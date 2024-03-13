Lyon allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by James Reimer late in the first period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Buffalo.

The brutal opening frame was more the fault of the the Red Wings' defense than it was Lyon, as the netminder would make an initial save only for Buffalo to keep the pressure on and eventually find the back of the net. Even so, Lyon has lost five straight starts in regulation and coughed up at least four goals in each one, stumbling to a 5.37 GAA and .850 save percentage during the losing streak. With the Wings suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs, Reimer could see his workload increase substantially.