Lyon stopped 27 of 32 shots before being replaced by James Reimer to begin the third period of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Dallas scored four goals in the second period to Detroit's zero, prompting coach Derek Lalonde to make the switch between the pipes in an effort to spark a comeback. It almost worked, as the Wings nearly erased a 5-2 deficit in the final frame. It was the first time Lyon had given up more than four goals in a game all season, and since taking over the No. 1 netminding job in late December, the 31-year-old has gone 7-3-1 in 11 starts with a 2.97 GAA and .913 save percentage.