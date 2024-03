Lyon made 20 saves in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Arizona struck for three goals in the first period, and while Lyon kept his focus the rest of the way, Detroit's offense never solved Connor Ingram. The 31-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts and given up at least four goals in each, and since the All-Star break Lyon has gone 5-6-0 in 11 outings with a rough 3.71 GAA and .880 save percentage.