Lyon stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

The netminder was able to keep things scoreless in the first period, but Lyon was hung out to dry over the final 40 minutes as the Red Wings were out-shot 28-16 and got thoroughly out-played. Lyon has seen a career-high workload this season and could be wearing down -- he's given up four or more goals in four of his last eight starts, going 4-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .882 save percentage. It wouldn't be a surprise if James Reimer began to draw into the crease more often.