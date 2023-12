Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Saturday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Lyon has won four straight games, giving up only five goals on 121 shots. He is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage this season as he is after Ville Husso's hold on the No. 1 job with the Red Wings. The Senators have found the back of the net 72 times in 21 games this season.