Lyon will be between the pipes for Thursday's home matchup with the Islanders, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon has appeared in just three of the Red Wings' last 11 contests, losing all three games while giving up 15 goals on 95 combined shots (.842 save percentage). Despite his recent struggles, the team will go back to the 31-year-old for Thursday's matchup, which likely means fantasy players can expect to see Cam Talbot between the home pipes against the Bruins on Saturday.