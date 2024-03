Lyon will be between the home pipes against Arizona on Thursday, Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon is currently mired in a five-game losing streak during which he has given up four or more goals in each game. Despite the 31-year-old netminder's slump, the team continues to roll with Lyon instead of turning to veteran James Reimer. Still, with the Wings suddenly outside of a playoff spot, Lyon is likely on a short leash.