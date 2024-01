Lyon will be in goal against Carolina on the road Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon continues to earn his share of the net, posting a 5-0-1 record, 2.62 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last six outings. At this point, there is little reason to expect the Minnesota native to suddenly see a downturn in opportunities, so fantasy players should expect him to continue getting the nod ahead of James Reimer.