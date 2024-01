Lyon will defend the road net against the Sharks on Tuesday, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon has lost three of his past four outings, surrendering 12 goals on 100 shots during that span. In nine games this season, he has a 5-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage. San Jose sits 32nd in the league with 2.03 goals per contest this campaign.