Lyon will defend the road net Sunday against Anaheim, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon has stopped 64 of 70 shots en route to two straight wins. Through 11 games this season, he has provided a 7-4-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Anaheim ranks 31st in the league this campaign with 2.51 goals per contest.