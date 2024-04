Lyon allowed four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Both teams exchanged goals for the majority of the contest but the Rangers had the last laugh as they scored the lone goal in the final frame to pull away with the win. Lyon has struggled for a while now as he has only one win in his last 12 games and he's been below .900 in eight of those outings. Fantasy managers may want to stay away from Lyon as a starter as the Red Wings end the season.