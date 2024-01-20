Lyon allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Lyon was the busier of the two netminders, facing over twice as many shots as Antti Raanta. He was unable to hold onto an early 1-0 lead, giving up two more goals, including a power-play goal to Andrei Svechnikov in the third period. This defeat marks the 31-year old netminder's second loss in his last seven games while not allowing more than three goals in any of them. Sunday against Tampa Bay marks the next potential start for Lyon.