Lyon made 29 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The 30-year-old netminder kept Buffalo off the board until late in the second period, but Lyon needed every bit of the 4-0 lead he'd been given as the Sabres' offense roared to life with three straight goals, including two on the power play. He's pushed his way into a timeshare with Ville Husso with four straight wins, and through his first five starts of the season, Lyon boasts a dazzling 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage.