Lyon made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

All three goals against Lyon came in the second period as Detroit fell behind 3-1, but the veteran netminder stood tall down the stretch and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback. Lyon has given up more than three goals only once in 13 outings since the beginning of January, posting a 9-2-2 record over that stretch to go with a 2.58 GAA and .922 save percentage.