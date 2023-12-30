Lyon turned aside 33 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Seeing his first action after returning from an upper-body injury that had sidelined him since Dec. 16, Lyon had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him, three of which came from right on his doorstep. The 31-year-old netminder played well enough to force OT as Detroit got out-shot 37-23 on the night, and Lucas Raymond was able to make him a winner. Lyon is 5-3-0 through eight starts on the season with a 2.39 GAA and .925 save percentage, and with James Reimer struggling again, he could make another push for the top spot in the Red Wings' crease.