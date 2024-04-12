Lyon stopped 21 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 31-year-old netminder had little chance on an Erik Karlsson blast from the slot early in OT, but he did play well enough to earn Detroit a potentially crucial point in the standings. Lyon still has only two wins since the beginning of March however, going 2-9-3 with a 3.65 GAA and .893 save percentage over his last 14 outings, and the Red Wings sit one point back of Pittsburgh in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.