Lyon will guard the crease on the road against Arizona on Friday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon's last start was rough, as he allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 7-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has had a nice season though, posting a .910 save percentage and an 18-11-2 record. He will continue to split time with James Reimer, though that arrangement could change come playoff time.