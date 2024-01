Lyon will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing against Dallas on Tuesday in which he was pulled after giving up five goals on 32 shots. Despite the poor performance, the Minnesota native will make his 12th appearance in the club's last 13 contests, having posted a 7-3-1 record and 2.97 GAA in his last 11 outings.