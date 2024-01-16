Lyon will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with Florida, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lyon had started seven straight matches before getting the night off versus Toronto on Sunday, which happened to be the second night of a back-to-back. In those prior outings, the 31-year-old Lyon went 5-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .914 save percentage. It seems the Minnesota native has cemented himself as the No. 1 option for the Red Wings as the club tries to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2015-16.