Lyon turned aside 26 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

The 30-year-old netminder was making his first start of the season and took a shutout into the third period of the Global Series game in Stockholm, but the Maple Leafs line of William Nylander, John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi took turns getting pucks past him as Detroit's defense wilted under the pressure. Lyon will go back to being the Red Wings' No. 3 netminder when Ville Husso (personal) rejoins the club back in North America, and while he played well Friday, it could be a while before he gets his next chance in the crease.