Lyon surrendered seven goals on 29 shots in relief of Ville Husso (lower body) in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Husso was injured on the first goal of the game, forcing Lyon to come in cold. Lyon gave up a quick goal, but he was steady enough in the second period to have the game tied at 3-3 heading into the final frame, when the Oilers took over on offense. There's been few games like this for Lyon this season, who has a 2.76 GAA and a .915 save percentage to go with his 14-7-2 record on the year. If Husso has aggravated his previous injury, it'll likely be Lyon handling the lion's share of the starts in goal moving forward.