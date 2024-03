Lyon made 22 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

He allowed four goals. Lyon had won four straight games with just eight goals allowed leading into Thursday. He's been something of a revelation this season. Lyon is 7-3-1 in his last 11 games and 18-9-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage in 28 starts overall this year.