Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Lyon has operated as the Red Wings' No.3 goalie throughout the season. but he still managed to appear in 30 regular-season contests. This was a solid end to his campaign, and he won three of his previous four starts. Lyon went 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage in his 30 appearances this season.